WATCH! This Woman Took The Saying 'You'll FLIP For A Porsche 911' A Little TOO Literally! HOW Did She LIVE?

In a shocking incident that took place in Ann Arbor, a female drunk driver flipped her Porsche in a high-speed crash. The incident occurred on Plymouth Road, near Broadway Street, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024. According to security camera footage, the Porsche was traveling at over 100 mph when it lost control and veered into a Shell gas station parking lot.



The vehicle then went airborne, somersaulted, and landed in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall. During the crash, a tire flew off the Porsche and smashed through the windshield of a parked car in the gas station lot. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, and two passengers, both 19-year-old females, were injured in the accident. The male passenger, aged 20, suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive.



Police believe that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash. The incident has left the local community in shock and serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.



