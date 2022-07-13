WATCH: Thugs Vandalize Self Driving Car In Lawless San Francisco

A group of skateboarders vandalized a Waymo vehicle on Saturday night in San Francisco in what appears to be already a tradition at the annual Hill Bomb event. The car was not operating autonomously at the time of the incident, and a human driver was inside the vehicle.



A video shared on social media shows dozens of people swarming the car, with several jumping on top of it and dancing. Others spraypainted the vehicle, and at least one individual was seen sitting on the large sensor array on the car’s roof. The incident occurred around 10 pm in the Mission District after the Dolores Hill Bomb event. This is an annual competition where hundreds of skateboarders gather and go down a steep hill. Usually, the event is followed by parties which often result in revelry and even light vandalism.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack (@clrblnd.z)



Read Article