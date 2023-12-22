WATCH: TikToker Catches A Model Y Towing A Semi Trailer

If you're on TikTok, there's a good chance you saw the Tesla Model Y that went viral for towing a semi-trailer around town. More than a million people have viewed the original video posted on Wednesday, and as the night went on, the story continued to develop. I talked to the folks who ultimately retrieved the EV, which was abandoned by its driver near a gas station, and the situation just keeps getting messier.



The Tesla was first spotted near a Bass Pro Shops in Harlingen, Texas with temp tags and the trailer in tow. Capital Towing later got a call from the Texas Department of Public Safety to remove the Tesla from a Valero near Palm Valley. They dispatched a light-duty unit to tow away the EV and a heavy-duty unit was sent out to recover the trailer. Both were impounded in the end.



Model Y Towing pic.twitter.com/4fDT241Ln6 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 21, 2023





