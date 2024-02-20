WATCH: TikToker Describes What It Is Really Like To Own A Tesla In Los Angeles

In a trending TikTok clip that has garnered over 233,000 views, Antrell, a self-proclaimed tech guru known as @techbyantrell, passionately voices his grievances with Tesla’s charging infrastructure, setting the stage for a broader discussion on the practical challenges of electric vehicle (EV) ownership. With an exasperated tone, he begins, “Please do not get a Tesla,” immediately capturing the audience’s attention with a stark warning about the reality of owning one of the most sought-after EVs in the market.

 
Antrell’s frustration stems from a dire situation at a Los Angeles Tesla charging station, where he found himself, along with other Tesla owners, in a desperate battle for the few available chargers. With his car’s battery dwindling to a mere five miles, the scarcity of charging options became a tangible concern, highlighting a critical issue in the Tesla ownership experience.


