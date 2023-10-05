WATCH: TikToker Gives Some Good Advice On What You MUST Do At Every Fill Up

A woman has shared a life-saving hack on how to pump gas safely in a TikTok 'PSA.'
 
Nicki Andrea, who is based out of LA, visited a rest stop recently and was told by a man at the gas pump that static from your hands could end in tragedy.
 
After hearing his advice, she took to her video-sharing app with this message to her 94,000 followers: 'Always make sure you touch something metal. Touch your car. Touch something metal, with both hands, before, you touch the nozzle, because that static, can cause a spark that can produce an electrical fire.'

