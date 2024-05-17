WATCH: TikToker Goes Viral After Being Locked In 115 Degree Tesla During Update, But REFUSED To Use The Emergency Release To Escape

A Tesla owner encountered a stressful experience after being stuck in her Tesla when she tried to update the car's system in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.

Brianna Janel anticipated the software update to take only 24 minutes, but she found herself trapped inside her vehicle in Costa Mesa, California, for nearly 40 minutes. Janel reported sweltering temperatures inside the Tesla, reaching 103 degrees.

Understandably, she grew anxious about running out of air as the windows wouldn't roll down. Janel documented her ordeal in a TikTok video, which has since garnered nearly 30 million views.