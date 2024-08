New York state trooper Joe Fay is an unabashed fan of Teslas.

Still, he has plenty of gripes about the silver Cybertruck parked in his driveway in Watertown, up by the Canadian border.

And the 29-year-old is not afraid to share his trenchant views about the $80,000 all-terrain electric vehicles.

The tattooed content creator, who dubs himself 'Just a guy who loves Tesla' recently posted a video on his pickup peeves to his 3.5 million TikTok followers.