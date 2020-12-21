WATCH: Tis The Season - Supercar Blondie Plays Santa Claus In The Best Way Possible

This past October, Alex Hirschi, aka Supercar Blondie racked up a record 2. 78 billion views on Facebook. Her YouTube videos also regularly generate 50K - 200K "Likes" and thousands of comments. When such sites are monetized, that adds up to a few coins to rub together.

Like many YouTubers, Hirschi has often spent the money on more tax deductible toys to talk about. But in her most recent YouTube video, skips the usual hypercar talk to play Santa to Sergi, a long-time employee who is is a regular part of her productions. His dream car is a BMW X6, and Alex wants to reward Sergi for his dedication to her vlogging efforts.