WATCH? To INFINITI and BEYOND! Lucid Ad People Must Have FORGOTTEN The Q45 Ad Campaign DISASTER.

Lucid Motors launched its "Driven" campaign, a cinematic two-minute ad featuring Timothée Chalamet and directed by James Mangold. Intended to spotlight the all-electric Gravity SUV, the ad leans heavily on Chalamet’s star power, casting him as a rebellious adventurer in a high-octane narrative. The Gravity appears briefly, racing through deserts and cityscapes, hinting at its 450-mile range and 0-60 mph sprint in under 3.5 seconds. Yet, the ad’s focus on Hollywood flair overshadows the vehicle, leaving viewers dazzled but disconnected from the product. Social media platforms, particularly X, are ablaze with criticism, mocking the ad for prioritizing Chalamet’s charisma over the Gravity’s features. Posts on X call it “a movie trailer with a car cameo,” with users lamenting the lack of focus on the SUV’s luxurious interior, advanced tech, or performance specs. Hashtags like #LucidLost and #WheresTheCar trend as critics argue the ad fails to sell the vehicle’s unique selling points, a misstep reminiscent of a notorious automotive marketing blunder. This misfire echoes Infiniti’s 1989 debut campaign, which infamously sidelined its cars for abstract imagery of nature—rocks, trees, and waves. Crafted by Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos, those ads prioritized lifestyle over substance, confusing buyers and stunting sales despite the vehicles’ quality. The campaign became a case study in what not to do, as it failed to showcase the product’s tangible benefits. Lucid’s "Driven" risks a similar fate. While Chalamet’s appeal and Mangold’s direction create a gripping story, the Gravity feels like a prop in its own ad. With EV competition fierce, Lucid needed to highlight the Gravity’s engineering and luxury to stand out. Instead, the ad’s vague narrative leaves audiences entertained but uninformed. As social media jeers, Lucid’s marketers might revisit Infiniti’s lesson: a car ad must, above all, sell the car.



Lucid Presents: "Driven" | Featuring Timothée Chalamet | Directed by James Mangold#CompromiseNothing pic.twitter.com/Bfs1m4auof — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) September 4, 2025




































