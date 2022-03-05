WATCH: Toe To Toe Drag Race Of All The Generations Of The 911

Agent009 submitted on 5/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:02 AM

Views : 586 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The current Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the fastest-accelerating production cars in existence and this latest drag racing video from CarWow shows just how much quicker it has become over the decades.

There are a total of seven generations of 911 Turbo that have been produced over the decades. The dynasty started back in 1975 with the introduction of the 930. It was built until 1989 when it was replaced by the 964 Turbo that only stuck around until 1993 and two years later, was superseded by the 993.



Read Article


WATCH: Toe To Toe Drag Race Of All The Generations Of The 911

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)