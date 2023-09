ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?



Ok, as a former CU Buff player. yesterday was tough. But WHO thought we would be 3-1 already? I didn't!



And WHO can beat this type of entertainment?!



Check out Tom Brady's take on Shedeur Sanders having a Rolls-Royce. #priceless!







Tom Brady responds to Deion Sanders son Shedeur Sanders having a Rolls Royce: “I think he needs to get his ass in the film room…. Less time in the car and more time in the film room” pic.twitter.com/gbSiq1QSCU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 20, 2023