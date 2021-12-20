WATCH: Top Gear Reveals How They Film Cars At Speed

It’s very difficult to capture the sensation of speed that a car provides on film. Although it is objectively moving very quickly, a car just looks slow on TV. Top Gear’s series director, John Richards, explains how his crew makes them look as exciting as they feel.



The secret, if there can be said to be just one, is to capture as much movement as possible with the camera. That doesn’t just mean seeing the car moving, it means seeing the landscape move, seeing the camera move, and even seeing it shake.







