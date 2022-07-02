WATCH: Top Gear Road Tests A Telsa Model Y For The First Time

Even though the Tesla Model Y has been available in Europe for over six months, the United Kingdom (a right-hand drive market) didn’t get it until February. Now that it’s available in the UK, we will surely start to see a strong influx of video reviews, and this really thorough one from Top Gear seems to be among the first. Mind you, Top Gear reviews a left-hand drive Model Y Long Range on Dutch plates, but we know there are already right-hand drive examples in the country (this review was most likely shot last year and published now). All the Model Ys in Europe now come from China for now until Tesla starts production at its German manufacturing location known as the Berlin Gigafactory, or Giga Berlin.







