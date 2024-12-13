WATCH: Top Gear Takes The First All Electric Pony Car For a Spin

Dodge kept its word and launched the world's first electric muscle car. It is the all-new Charger Daytona, a tech-infused machine that looks very… well, Charger-ish, equipped with a modern interior that's very practical, and offered with a pair of powertrain options.

The most basic variant adds the R/T suffix and uses a dual-motor assembly with all-wheel drive that enjoys 456 horsepower (463 ps/340 kW) and 404 pound-foot (548 Nm) of torque. The PowerShot feature boosts the output to 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW) for 15 seconds, allowing the zero-emission muscle car to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).







