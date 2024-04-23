WATCH: Toronto Police Go Full Tactical Suspected On Carjackers

The last time we heard from Toronto Police, they were embarrassing themselves with a disconcertingly laissez-faire attitude toward the city's car theft endemic, publicly telling people to "leave your [key] fobs at your front door" to minimize the risk of getting hurt in the event of a break-in. TPS's suburban neighbors to the slightly north evidently have a very different approach to the situation.

York Regional Police, the police service that patrols the Toronto-area region just north of the six municipalities of actual Toronto, released video of a wild takedown of suspected, armed carjackers involving flashbangs, officers in full tactical gear, and at least four police vehicles violently barricading the suspect vehicle.





