WATCH: Toyota And Stanford University Team Up And Create A Self Driving Drift Supra

The Toyota Supra has always been a driftable machine in its many previous generations, and the latest "A90" is no exception. With nearly 400 horsepower, it has no problem lighting up the rear tires, but in this instance, it's doing it for a good cause. Yes, you can drift for more than just internet clout and traffic tickets. Toyota's Research Institute partnered with Stanford University to create driving technology that helps prevent accidents. Part of this technology is the advanced maneuvering of a vehicle without human intervention, and apparently, with a few tweaks to that software, it's pretty easy to get a Supra drifting indefinitely under the control of a computer program. Or, these researchers make it look easy.







