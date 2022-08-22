WATCH: Toyota CEO Takes Hydrogen Powered GR Yaris WRC Prototype Out For A Run

Toyota president and CEO Akio Toyoda has doubled down on his enthusiasm for hydrogen combustion technology, after taking to the wheel of the flag-bearing Toyota GR Yaris H2 prototype at WRC rally Belgium over the weekend.

The keen racer demonstrated the potential of the specially adapted prototype – a hydrogen-fuelled, combustion-engined concept version of the brand's acclaimed four-wheel-drive hot hatchback – in Ypres, with four-time WRC champion Juha Kankkunen serving as co-driver. It was the first time Toyota has deployed a hydrogen-combustion prototype on track outside of Japan. 

 


