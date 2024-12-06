WATCH: Toyota Chairman Akido Toyoda Crashes GR Yaris On Road Rally Course

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda absolutely loves racing and is the man largely responsible for a fleet of compelling Gazoo performance models. However, in December last year, he managed to crash a GR Yaris specially prepped for rallying.
 
While at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama last year, Toyoda jumped behind the wheel of the rally-bred hot hatch with nine-time Japan rally champion Norihiko Katsuta in the passenger seat. He took to a specially built gravel rally track, putting his driving skills to the test, at least until he ran out of talent.



 


