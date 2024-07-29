WATCH: Toyota Denies Warranty Coverage On GR Corolla Fire - Somehow Claims Driver Was Speeding On Cheap Tires Was At Fault

Toyota has denied responsibility and warranty coverage after a GR Corolla’s engine erupted in flames last month, suggesting that high-speed driving and possibly even the tires are at fault for the fiery incident.

We first reported on the incident in mid-June. Dashcam footage showed the owner of the spicy hot hatch cruising down a North Carolina highway at around 85 mph (137 km/h) when the engine suddenly gave out. White smoke began seeping into the cabin while black smoke billowed from the exhaust. Realizing something was amiss, the driver pulled over and quickly called the fire department.











