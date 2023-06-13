WATCH: Toyota Does A U Turn On GR86 Warranty Claim - Track Days Do Not Void Your Warranty

Toyota USA has decided to side with a customer after another high-profile GR86 engine failure. CarBuzz initially covered the case in late May 2023, at which time the owner's warranty claim had been denied by Toyota. But Toyota has now done a complete 180 and will replace the engine under warranty.

This case might sound familiar because it's nearly an exact repeat of an incident that occurred in August 2022. The engine failed at a High-Performance Driving Event (HPDE) in both cases. Even though both warranties were initially shot down, Toyota has once again confirmed that taking the GR86 to a track doesn't void the warranty.





