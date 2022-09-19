WATCH: Toyota GE Corolla Vs Golf R On The Track

The GR Corolla is a car that we've crowned the king of hot hatches but that doesnt mean that its without its challengers. The new Honda Civic Type R is coming later this year but for now, those who want to rival the Corolla can opt for the Volkswagen Golf R. A new track test proves that the pair is just as close on the track as they are on paper. We enjoyed our time in the GR Corolla both on track and on the street but one thing we didn’t have the chance to do was to put it up against its competition directly. Thankfully, the guys north of the border at Throttle House have done exactly that with a new Golf R and a GR Corolla on their local track.







Read Article