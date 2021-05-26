WATCH: Toyota GR Yaris Attempts Drifting On Track Day And THIS Happens!

No one heads out to track day hoping to crash and wreck their car. If anything, the track is the safest place to work on your driving skills and have a little fun pushing the limits of your vehicle. But it’s all fun and drifts until it’s not. One minute you are chasing your buddies down the corner, the next, you are lying upside down in the gravel. That’s what happened to a Toyota GR Yaris driver during a track drive. A recent video that’s slowly going viral in the car enthusiast circle shows a driver in Estonia Audru Ring attempting to drift through a high-speed left-hander, then suddenly losing control and crashing in the gravel trap. The Toyota GR Yaris digs in and triggers a dramatic barrel roll.





Read Article