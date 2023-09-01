WATCH: Toyota GR Yaris Takes On A Challenging Mountain Like A Rally Car

The Toyota GR Yaris is one of those cars that needs no introduction, and there are only a handful such rides coming from mainstream companies. It is a homologation special that has little in common with the regular Yaris and is part of the brand’s GR lineup, which only comprises fun-to-drive machines.



But ‘fun-to-drive’ is a different term when it comes to the Toyota GR Yaris, which proved once again that it is pretty much a WRC racer in disguise. A video shared on YouTube by ‘corners cz’ right before New Year’s Eve shows a red copy being pushed to its limits on a twisty mountain road, somewhere in Europe.







