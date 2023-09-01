WATCH: Toyota GR Yaris Takes On A Challenging Mountain Like A Rally Car

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:22 AM

Views : 542 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Toyota GR Yaris is one of those cars that needs no introduction, and there are only a handful such rides coming from mainstream companies. It is a homologation special that has little in common with the regular Yaris and is part of the brand’s GR lineup, which only comprises fun-to-drive machines.

But ‘fun-to-drive’ is a different term when it comes to the Toyota GR Yaris, which proved once again that it is pretty much a WRC racer in disguise. A video shared on YouTube by ‘corners cz’ right before New Year’s Eve shows a red copy being pushed to its limits on a twisty mountain road, somewhere in Europe.



Read Article


WATCH: Toyota GR Yaris Takes On A Challenging Mountain Like A Rally Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)