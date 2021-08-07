WATCH: Toyota Highlander Practices For The Olympics With A Tuck And Roll Across The Freeway

The occupants of what looks like a Toyota Highlander in Las Vegas have been lucky to walk away as their vehicle barrel-rolled over a median and crashed into oncoming traffic.

 

Dashcam footage shared to social media by the Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command shows the Highlander skidding out of control before slamming into the concrete median. The force of the impact flips the SUV onto its side and it proceeds to spin through the air and slamming down onto the other side of the road.

 



