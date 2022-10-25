WATCH: Toyota Hilux Goes On A Wild Ride And Crashes Down Under

Before we dig into the video below, we first need to state that both occupants of the Toyota Hilux survived the crash. They were extremely lucky to walk away from such a gnarly accident. They live to drive another day, and thanks to Dash Cam Owners Australia, we now have the perfect footage to illustrate a few inherent flaws in the old-school ladder-frame pickup truck design. The vehicle you see below is a seventh-generation Toyota Hilux, which has a reputation for snap oversteering. It's simply the result of having almost no weight over the rear axle, leaf springs, and dampers with an agricultural setup.







