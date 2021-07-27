WATCH: Toyota Interior Tease Reveals More 2022 Tundra TRD Features

Featured in an unprecedently long teaser campaign, the 2022 Tundra is back in yet another official preview showing the rugged TRD Pro trim level. Toyota goes inside its revamped fullsize pickup to give us an idea about what sort of technology off-road enthusiasts will be able to use with the next-generation model.

The rotary dial is surrounded by four buttons: MTS (Multi-Terrain Select), DAC (Downhill Assist Control) / Crawl, Tow / Haul (it holds the lower gears longer for more pulling power), and the self-explanatory Drive Mode. Toyota’s short teaser clip also reveals the fairly large wireless charging pad along with the red perforated leather upholstery with "TRD Pro" stitching on the backrests.