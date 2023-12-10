WATCH: Toyota Partners To Make 600 Mile Solid State Batteries A Reality

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:38 AM

Views : 492 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota, the maker of the bZ4X electric crossover, has partnered with Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu to make a mass-market solid-state battery that will be used in upcoming electric vehicles starting in 2027 or 2028, the two entities announced today.

 
Leaving the obvious irony of a petroleum company that operates oil platforms making EV batteries aside, it’s worth noting that Idemitsu has been working on sulfide solid electrolytes since 2001 and already has a small pilot facility that has been steadily increasing its output since its announcement in June.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Toyota Partners To Make 600 Mile Solid State Batteries A Reality

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)