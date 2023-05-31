WATCH: Toyota Reveals The Hydrogen Powered Crown Sedan - A Car No One Asked For

While American consumers are only just getting accustomed to the Crown nameplate, the luxury Toyota has enjoyed a rich and varied history in its home country. After 68 years and multiple models, the 16th generation has finally made its first public appearance (in hydrogen guise, no less) in Japan at the Super Taikyu Fuji 24-Hour Race.
 
This is the first time the Crown Sedan FCEV has been publicly spotted. Interestingly, Toyota opted not to differentiate the hydrogen-powered model from the hybrid variant; the only differences are the FCEV badges affixed to the front fenders and trunk lid.
 
Toyota announced the availability of a hydrogen model earlier this year but has yet to share any information or performance figures.

