WATCH: Toyota Showcases Hitchless Towing Technology

From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action. An exception to this rule is Toyota's new hitchless towing system - yes, that's towing without a physical connection between two vehicles. The tech is already at a point where the Japanese brand can show us what it looks like, but do the use cases for hitchless towing even make sense? Toyota certainly thinks so.



