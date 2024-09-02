WATCH: Toyota Showcases The Tacoma's Whoa Whoa Handle For The Superbowl

Toyota's new Super Bowl LVIII commercial will put the new 2024 Tacoma in front of millions, celebrating the new pickup truck's incredible off-roading prowess and powerful turbocharged engines.



The new 30-second spot, dubbed Dareful Handle, showcases several passengers' responses to a spirited jaunt in the desert, with the panicked passengers grabbing the passenger side handle as the Tacoma shows off its skills. The commercial, which cleverly plays on the question, "Can you handle it?" shows the different passengers reacting in their own ways, shouting out exclamations in response to the high-speed driving.









