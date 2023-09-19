WATCH: Toyota Shows Off It's Own GigaPress For EV Production

Much has been made of Tesla’s adoption of so-called “gigapresses” that can create larger pieces, and make cars with fewer parts. Toyota recently called the Model Y, which uses this technology, a “work of art,” and has now shown off its own gigapresses in Japan.

Toyota has been slow to adopt electric vehicles, but recently announced that it is looking to build 3.5 million per year by 2030. Although its existing internal combustion vehicles are made with platforms designed for efficiency, it doesn't believe it can use them to make a profitable electric vehicle, where batteries and novel technology drive up costs.






