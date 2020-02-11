WATCH: Toyota Strips The Top Off The New Supra For SEMA360 Show - Are You Digging It?

The Toyota Supra gets a removable roof panel for the Sport Top concept that debuts at this year's SEMA360 show.

The company isn't showing the whole vehicle quite yet, but this teaser video reveals what the build team has in mind.

At last year's SEMA show, Toyota showed the Supra Heritage Edition that dressed the news sports coupe in touches from the previous, fourth-generation model. The upgrades included a retro-inspired wing, tweaked taillights with CNC-machined lenses, and a revised front splitter.
 



