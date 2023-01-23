WATCH: Toyota Tacoma TRD Gives A New Take On "Stanced"

Agent009 submitted on 1/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:39:17 AM

Views : 378 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Something  isn't quite right with this Toyota Tacoma TRD and we just cant place it.  May be a bit too hard off roading?




WATCH: Toyota Tacoma TRD Gives A New Take On

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)