WATCH: Toyota To Expand Crown Lineup With Multiple Models

Toyota has revealed more details about the Crown lineup, which is set to expand with three exciting new models. The first, a crossover-style sedan with quirky styling, is already on sale in the United States and will be followed by new family members in the coming months.

A Crown Sport, Sedan, and Estate will plug the missing slots. The Sport and Estate will be available with a traditional or plug-in hybrid setup. Toyota has made no mention of power outputs, but it's safe to assume these models will use the same engines found in the US-spec Crown.

If that's the case, the hybrid will produce between 236 and 340 horsepower and send its power to all four wheels. A plug-in hybrid is expected to come later and may be announced when these aforementioned models arrive.







