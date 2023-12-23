WATCH! Toyota Tries Their Hand At A GM Feel-Good Style TV Ad For The Holidays Called Give a Little Love. How Did They Do?

In the spirit of the 2023 holiday season, Toyota has released a heartwarming TV ad that aims to tug at the heartstrings of viewers. The commercial, titled "Give a Little Love," showcases a touching story that highlights the power of love and the importance of cherishing our loved ones during the holidays.



The ad features a young woman who receives a vintage film camera as a gift from her grandmother. She then embarks on a journey to capture the most cherished moments of her family and friends, all while driving a Toyota vehicle. The ad's emotional storytelling and beautiful cinematography make it a standout among holiday commercials.



Toyota's "Give a Little Love" campaign is reminiscent of the style of General Motors (GM) ads that have become popular for their feel-good nature. By focusing on human connections and the joy of giving, Toyota is tapping into the same emotional appeal that has made GM's ads so successful.



The ad also highlights the importance of preserving memories and cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. By featuring a film camera, Toyota is not only tapping into nostalgia but also reminding viewers of the value of tangible memories in a digital age.



Overall, Toyota's 2023 holiday TV ad is a heartwarming and memorable addition to the holiday season, showcasing the power of love and the importance of human connections. With its GM-inspired feel-good approach, the "Give a Little Love" campaign is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers and spread holiday cheer.



Alao, note the subtle way they both used ladies (young AND old) featuring their trucks to try and steer more women to be adventurous in their trucks. You know that sappy 'experiences of material' schtick.



How did they do and is it a good strategy?



