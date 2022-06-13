WATCH: Toyota Wins 24 Hours Of Le Mans For The 5th Time

The layperson might know Toyota Gazoo Racing because of the brand's street cars, like the Toyota Supra. Feelings about that car are still mixed to this day, even with its new manual transmission. But no one can deny the presence of Gazoo Racing at Le Mans. Toyota Gazoo Racing is now tied with Audi for the most consecutive Le Mans wins in history, a record currently held by Porsche with 7 wins in a row. Today, the #8 Toyota crossed the finish line twenty-four hours after starting on pole position.

This win at Le Mans means that Toyota has now won an astonishing 5 times in a row at Le Mans. At the wheel was ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley. " Yeah, I was overwhelmed with emotions when I crossed the line. The whole race you try not to think about the finish. We've all seen what can happen on the last laps even in the last couple of years, four or five years ago with Toyota. So, really crossing that line, all the emotions come out. Yeah, it's a great feeling," said Hartley.

