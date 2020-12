Not only does the (all-wheel drive) Toyota GR Yaris seem to be heaps of fun to drive but the hard data reveals that it can out-perform the current king of front-wheel drive hot hatches, the Honda Civic Type R.

Eager to see just how capable the GR Yaris is, Motor Magazine in Australia lined it up against a 2021 Civic Type R for a series of drag races and a braking test from 62 mph (100 km/h)



.