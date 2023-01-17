WATCH: Toyota Yaris GR Vs Subaru WRX - Which Is Faster In A Drag Race?

The good folks over at CAR magazine’s South African branch have the 2023 Performance Shootout currently going on, and there are a couple of rally-inspired cars involved in the shenanigans.



Among them, we noticed cool stuff like the Audi RS 3, Volkswagen Golf R, BMW 2 Series, Hyundai I30 N, Ford Mustang, and even a hulking Land Rover Defender. After all, in a previous encounter, the BMW M240i xDrive raced the Audi RS 3 sedan while both of them then had to duke it out with the Ford Mustang California Special and VW Golf R.



This latest episode of the CAR Mag 2023 Performance Shootout now focuses on a different breed of sports cars altogether, though.







Read Article