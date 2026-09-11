WATCH: Toyota's GR GT And GR GT3 Prototypes Run Together At Laguna Seca

Toyota has said the GR GT’s US allocation will be limited, and interest already matches the few hundred cars planned. The company has enough hand-raisers to cover the run but has not taken deposits yet. That kind of demand for a car that has not reached production says something about where Toyota is aiming with its GR GT supercar. Buyers are paying north of $225,000 for a road car built next to a race car, not after it. Toyota's GR GT and GR GT3 prototypes ran together at Laguna Seca, matching liveries and matching intent. The road car led through parts of the lap, then the more heavily winged GT3 pulled ahead. Both cars sounded every bit as serious as their spec sheets suggest.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAPANIFORNIA MAGAZINE (@japanifornia)







Read Article