WATCH: Toyota's Hydrogen Powered Corolla Race Car Caught In Action

The death of the internal combustion engine has been greatly exaggerated. Yes, we are heading towards an electric era, but the good ol' ICE is not giving up without a fight just yet. The Volkswagen Group has been toying around with the idea of synthetic fuels long before "Dieselgate" was even a word and it's not the only large company attempting to keep the "noisy" powertrain alive.

Take for example Toyota. The Mirai is not exactly the most exciting car in the world, but it is one of the cleanest since only water comes out of its exhaust tip. This JDM-spec Corolla Sport hatchback also feeds on hydrogen as the midsize sedan, but it still has a combustion engine. The fuel used is one hundred percent pure hydrogen without even a single drop of gasoline.







