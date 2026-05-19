WATCH: Toyota's Indian Built Starlet Scored So Poorly That Crash Testing Had To Halted

Agent009 submitted on 5/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:09 AM

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Toyota’s reputation for safety took a hit in Johannesburg this month. The Toyota Starlet, one of the best-selling hatchbacks in South Africa, walked away from Global NCAP’s latest round of testing with zero stars for adult occupant protection, proving the dangers of rebadging.
 
The car on the rig was the outgoing entry-level Starlet, built in India as a near-identical twin to the Suzuki Baleno. The differences amount to restyled bumpers, a reshaped tailgate, and a different engine catalogue. Underneath, it is the same car wearing a different badge.





 


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WATCH: Toyota's Indian Built Starlet Scored So Poorly That Crash Testing Had To Halted

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