Sweden's Teknikens Värld conducts the famous moose test that challenges vehicles to avoid a fake obstacle by steering through cones quickly while staying in a fairly narrow area. In the latest evaluation, the Toyota RAV4 Prime (known as the Plug-In Hybrid there) failed in spectacular fashion. The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid and the Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 also didn't pass during the same round of trials.







