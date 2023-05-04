WATCH: Track Day Ends Horribly For BMW M3 And Audi RS4

A perfectly lovely track event at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Belgium turned sour when a participant's BMW M3 (F80) lost control and went sliding into the rear of an Audi RS4 Avant safety car.

The crash, which has lit up social media, is quite an odd one. Firstly, the BMW doesn't appear to be traveling all that fast. In fact, none of the cars on the densely populated track are moving along at high speed. However, the M3 suddenly loses traction, and the car veers toward the right.

In an attempt to presumably avoid the barrier, the driver overcorrects, which pivots the car in the opposite direction. Unfortunately, the Bimmer slams into the rear of the RS4 safety car, resulting in a rather violent and destructive thwack. The impact causes one of the M3's airbags to deploy, suggesting it was a rather substantial smash.





