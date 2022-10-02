WATCH: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Follows Biden's Backdown And Acknowledges Tesla Role In EVs

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged Tesla’s role in the electric vehicle industry in a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“We admire the range of American companies that have innovated, including Tesla, which did so much to make EVs possible in America,” said Buttigieg during the interview.

Buttigieg irked some Tesla supporters in August 2021 after dodging questions about Tesla’s noticeable absence during a special White House event for electric vehicles. The said event included executives from General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, formerly Fiat-Chrysler. Tesla was not invited to the event.