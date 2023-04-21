WATCH: Trio Of F-150 Lightnings Burn On Factory Lot

Video footage of a fire involving a trio of Ford F-150 Lightning models and pictures of the aftermath has emerged. CNBC used Michigan's Freedom of Information Act from the Dearborn Police Department to bring this into the public domain.

In February, Ford halted production of its electric truck due to battery fires. Then, in March, the automaker had to recall 18 units that slipped through the net. However, this is the first time video footage has surfaced of a holding lot fire at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

No doubt, Ford would have liked to keep this footage under wraps, but it serves as a reminder of just how dangerous an EV fire is and why Ford is willing to suspend production to make sure customer vehicles are as safe as possible.