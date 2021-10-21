WATCH: Truck Driver Ends Up Pushing VW Polo Down The Highway After Mashup

A number of countries are facing a shortage of truck drivers, but not everyone is cut out for the job.

This video makes that pretty clear as it shows an apparently clueless truck driver pushing a trapped Volkswagen Polo down the highway.

Little is known about the incident, but somehow the Polo ended up sideways against the truck’s grille. It remains unclear how this happened, but it’s possible the two vehicles made contact and the Polo spun around and ended up in its precarious position.





