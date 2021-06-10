WATCH: Truckload Of C8 Corvettes Goes Up In Flames

We knew that the new C8 Corvettes were hot, but we didn’t think that the high demand would cause them to literally catch on fire! A video posted to the C8 Corvette Owners (and Friends) Facebook Page show firefighters attempting to put out a fire that occurred on a Jack Cooper auto transport carrying a load of brand new Corvettes to dealers. The fire was said to have occurred in the early morning hours about 15-30 minutes north of Nashville, Tennessee. As the Bowling Green Assembly Plant is just an hour north of Nashville, it looks like the transport didn’t make it far before the flames started.







