WATCH: Trump Administration Confirms That MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Was Spreading Misinformation About Armored EV Project

The Trump Administration confirmed today that they had no intentions of fulfilling the Biden Administration's $400 million dollar contract for armored cybertrucks.
The confirmation followed just hours after MSNBC host Rachael Maddow made a fool of herself by trying to falsely link the Trump administration to an inside deal, when in fact the proposal was submitted at the request of the Biden Administration.
The State Department said they have no plans to move forward with any proposal of that nature.