WATCH: Trump VP Pick Claims Elon Musk Is An Older Generation Of American Entrepreneur

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate for Vice President, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, recently shared his thoughts about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. While Vance has shown disdain towards electric vehicle subsidies in the past, he seemed fully supportive of Musk.

During a Newsmax segment in Milwaukee, Vance highlighted that Elon Musk’s companies support American workers. He also praised the CEO for building real things — something that former president Donald Trump is reportedly looking to foster if he does secure the US presidency once more.

“Elon is actually a great example of an American entrepreneur. He’s built a company, but also a company that’s employed a lot of good American workers. If you think about it, Elon Musk is, in some ways, a throwback to an older generation of American entrepreneur. He builds real things. He builds cars. He builds rockets. And that’s the kind of economy that President Trump wants to create,” Vance said.