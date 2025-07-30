WATCH: Trump's Armored Golf Cart Hits the Scotland Course

Golf may be a pastime for many, but for Donald Trump, it’s something of a signature activity. Over the weekend, the US President traveled to Scotland to make some deals and, naturally, fit in a couple of rounds of golf at the Trump Turnberry resort.

As expected, the familiar image of the 45th and 47th President hitting the golf course while official duties await drew plenty of attention, but so did something far less ordinary: an armored golf cart spotted in his motorcade.

We don’t need to tell you that this is no ordinary golf cart. The blacked-out vehicle, nicknamed ‘Golf Force One’ by some members of the media, is a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 in four-door guise. It has been blacked out and has all the telltale signs of being armored, perhaps making it the perfect vehicle for Trump to drive around a golf course in.











